Bombay HC permits Gadkari to sue Meta, X and others over 'defamatory' deepfakes, AI generated posts

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and senior BJP leader had filed a leave petition under Clause XII of Letters Patent, a procedural requirement wherein permission of the court is sought before filing of a suit, when part of the cause of action arises outside the territorial jurisdiction of the high court.

Such leave (permission) is necessary to enable the court to hear and decide a suit despite jurisdictional limitations.

Gadkari's leave petition came up for hearing on Monday before a single bench of Justice Abhay Ahuja.