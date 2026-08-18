Bombay HC cancels bail granted to owners of Goa nightclub where 25 people had died in fire

A single bench of Justice Dr Neela Gokhale passed the order while hearing applications challenging the bail granted to the accused earlier by a trial court.

On December 6, 2025, a fire killed 25 people and injured 50 at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, Goa.

Saurav and Gaurav Luthra, along with their business partner Ajay Gupta, were partners in M/s Being GS Hospitality Arpora LLP, which operated the nightclub.