Bomb threat on Air India flight; full emergency declared at Thiruvananthapuram Airport

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Air India flight 657 (BOM-TRV) landed at Thiruvananthapuram Airport on Thursday after a bomb threat was received.

A full emergency has been declared, said Thiruvananthapuram Airport officials.

The flight has been kept in the isolation bay and passengers are to be evacuated soon, said officials.

According to a statement from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, "AI 657 (BOM-TRV) reported a bomb threat at 0730 hours on August 22, 2024. A full emergency was declared at TRV Airport at 0736 hours. The aircraft landed safely. It is now parked at the Isolation Bay, where the evacuation process has begun. There has been no impact on life. Airport operations are currently uninterrupted,"

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

More details are awaited.