Bomb threat note in Kolkata airport toilet triggers search; no flight disruption

"The search is underway, and no suspicious object has been found so far. Also, there is no disruption to flight operations," an official told PTI.

"One of our cleaning staff members found a note on a tissue paper in a women's toilet, warning of a bomb at boarding gate number 30, and alerted the authorities," he said.

Following this, the area around the boarding gate was cleared as the bomb squad, along with CISF personnel, launched an extensive search across the airport, the official said.

An officer of Bidhannagar City Police said, "Police are questioning the cleaning staffer who found the note and examining CCTV footage to identify who left it."