Bomb threat: K'taka police launch probe into email received at Mangaluru airport

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Police have launched a probe in connection with the bomb threat received at the Mangaluru International Airport a few days ago, an official said on Saturday. Similar threats were received at over 30 airports in the country.

According to an official, an FIR regarding the matter has been filed at a Mangaluru police station.

The development follows an investigation initiated over a complaint by Monesh K.G., the chief security officer at the Mangaluru International Airport, about the threat mail.

The police said that on April 29 at 9.37 a.m., an unidentified person sent a threatening message to the official email address of the Mangaluru airport.

The sender of the email claimed that explosives planted on the airport's premises and in aircraft would be blown up to cause loss of life.

A subsequent probe revealed that the suspect had sent similar threat emails to more than 30 airports in the country.

According to sources, the email was sent to more than 90 email IDs of airports and security agencies, including the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The police have initiated a hunt for the accused.