BMTC bus crashes into stationary Vayu Vajra bus in Bengaluru; several injured

A woman passenger also suffered injuries after becoming trapped inside the bus, prompting personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services Department to carry out a rescue operation.

The injured were administered first aid and shifted to hospital, police said, adding that traffic was disrupted in the KR Circle area following the accident before police began clearing the scene.

The Vayu Vajra bus conductor said the bus had been stationary at the signal for about 20 to 30 seconds before it was hit from behind.

"Our bus was stopped at the signal. We did not know how the vehicle came from behind and hit us. We had been waiting at the signal for about 20 to 30 seconds. The driver suffered injuries and some passengers sustained minor injuries. We shifted all of them to hospital after providing first aid," the conductor said.

Police said further investigation is underway.