B'luru police launch hunt for Delhi man over girlfriend's murder

BENGALURU: Police in Bengaluru have launched a hunt for a man from Delhi who allegedly murdered his girlfriend here and tried to make it appear like suicide.

The case came to light in the limits of Jeevan Bheema Nagar in Bengaluru on Monday night.



Akanksha Vidyasagar (23), a native of Hyderabad, was found dead under suspicious circumstances. The accused has been identified as Arpit from New Delhi.



Police said the two were living together for a while but had recently developed differences. They fought and decided to separate.



An argument between the couple turned violent on Monday evening and in a fit of rage, Arpit strangled Akanksha to death.



In a statement on Tuesday, Additional Commissioner (East) M. Chandrashekar said that Akanksha worked at a private company, adding that "we are suspecting the role of her friend. The police have formed four teams to nab the accused".



The accused had tried to create a scene after committing the murder to make it look like a case of suicide, he said.



Arpit had attempted to hang her to the ceiling fan, but failed, Chandrashekar said.



According to the police, after making a futile attempt to hang the body, Arpit escaped from the scene.



The incident came to light after another roommate came to the house following a night shift.

