'Blue drum' murder: Death penalty to victim's wife Muskan and her partner Sahil

District Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra pronounced the sentence after a 13-month trial involving 126 hearings. The court also invoked the Mahabharata while discussing the duty to punish offenders.

District Government Counsel KK Chaubey told PTI that the judge observed that punishing those guilty of grave crimes was also a matter of dharma.

Describing the crime as "extremely cruel and grave", he said the court considered stringent punishment necessary to prevent similar offences.

Muskan and Sahil were convicted on September 30 for murder and attempting to conceal the crime. They were produced before the court separately through video conferencing amid a large gathering at the court complex.