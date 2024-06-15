Blistering heat sweeps Haryana, Punjab

CHANDIGARH: There was no respite from the prevailing heatwave conditions in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, with Abohar in Fazilka district recording a maximum temperature of 47.1 degrees Celsius.



Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, too experienced sweltering heat as the maximum temperature settled at 43.8 degrees Celsius, according to the Met Department's weather report.

Among other places in Punjab, intense heat prevailed in Gurdaspur which recorded a maximum of 46.5 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, and Pathankot recorded a high of 44.4, 44.3, 45.1 and 45.1 degrees Celsius.

In neighbouring Haryana, Nuh recorded a maximum temperature of 46.5 degrees Celsius.

Hot weather conditions also continued in Rohtak and Sirsa, which recorded maximum temperatures of 45.3 and 45.4 degrees Celsius.

Ambala, Hisar and Karnal recorded maximum temperatures of 44.6, 44.7 and 43.5 degrees Celsius.

Hot weather conditions also prevailed in Gurugram and Faridabad which recorded maximums of 44.1 and 46 degrees Celsius.