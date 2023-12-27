Blast behind Israel mission in nat’l capital, search operations under way

NEW DELHI: A blast took place on Tuesday evening near the Israel embassy located in the New Delhi district but no explosive has been found yet, officials said.

A search operation is underway and all staff are unharmed, officials said. Delhi Police sources said a typed letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador was found in a garden area behind the embassy, where the explosion took place.

The authenticity of the letter is being verified, they said.

When contacted, Israeli embassy spokesperson Guy Nir said, “We can confirm that around 5:48 pm, there was a blast in close proximity to the embassy. Delhi Police and the security team are still investigating the situation.”

Deputy Chief of Mission (Israel) Ohad Nakash Kaynar said, “All our diplomats and workers are safe. Our security teams are working in full cooperation with local Delhi security and they will investigate the matter further.”

According to Delhi Fire Services officials, they received a call about the blast at 5:45 pm and it was transferred from the Delhi Police PCR (police control room). The fire department immediately sent two fire engines to the spot. Police and fire department officials are at the spot and a search operation is underway, they said.

Sources said the caller told police that there was a blast behind the embassy. A guard deployed at Hindi Bhawan told the media that he heard a loud noise behind the embassy and informed police.