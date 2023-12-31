BJP's lies are the strongest: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party saying that the ruling party's lies are the strongest.

Taking to social media platform, X, the Congress president said that we are standing on the last day of the year 2023 but the BJP had promised to double the income of farmers till 2022.

"@narendramodi ji, today is the last day of 2023. You had said that by 2022 only... every farmer's income will double. Every Indian will have a house and 24x7 electricity. The economy will be worth USD 5 trillion. All this did not happen... ...but every Indian knows that BJP's lies are the strongest!" Kharge wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last Mann Ki Baat programme earlier today highlighted the country's achievements in the outgoing year, ranging from Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to a frogleap in Global Innovation Index rank. He also urged to maintain the same spirit and momentum in 2024 as well.

"We experienced successful campaigns such as Azadi Ka AmritMahotsav and Meri Mati Mera Desh. We are all witness to the participation of crores of people in them. Construction of 70 thousand Amrit Sarovars is also our collective achievement," PM Modi said in the 108th edition of his monthly radio programme.

"In 2015 we were ranked 81st in the Global Innovation Index - today our rank is 40th. This year, the number of patents filed in India was high, of which about 60 percent were from domestic funds. This time the highest number of Indian universities have been included in the QS Asia University Rankings," the PM said.

Taking note of the laurels the country brought in sports in 2023, he said, "Our players won 107 medals in Asian Games and 111 medals in Asian Para Games. Indian players won everyone's heart with their performance in the Cricket World Cup. The victory of our women's cricket team in the Under-19 T-20 World Cup is very inspiring."

"Now Paris Olympics will be held in 2024, for which the whole country is encouraging her players. We have to maintain the same spirit and momentum in 2024 as well," he added.