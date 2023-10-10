BJP workers hold protest against CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest on Tuesday against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, demanding his resignation. The BJP workers are seen holding placards and raising slogans against Delhi CM Kejriwal.

Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party leaders, BJP Delhi president Virendraa Sachdeva said that the party is filled with criminals and corrupt people adding that the people of Delhi are fed up with their corruption.

"Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party is filled with criminals and corrupt people. The people of Delhi are fed with their corruption. So BJP's leaders and Delhi workers are doing 'Jan Jagran Abhiyaan' in Delhi at several locations against Arvind Kejriwal," Sachdeva told ANI.

When asked about the raids being conducted at the premises of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, the Delhi BJP president said that he is involved in corruption, investigation agencies will do their work. "Jaise jaise kadiya mil rahi hai, waise waise zanjeer ban rahi hai'. If you did the corruption, then the investigation agencies will do their work. If you were honest then it won't happen," he said.

This comes after the searches conducted at the premises of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with a money laundering case. The searches are being undertaken under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The cases are related to alleged corruption involving illegal appointments to the Delhi Waqf Board, where Khan serves as the chairman. Khan was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in September last year in connection with the Delhi Waqf Board corruption case on the basis of the recovery of alleged incriminating material and evidence. But he was later granted bail.

The raids at the premises of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan come close on the heels of the arrest of fellow AAP leader Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi excise policy 'scam'. The AAP Rajya Sabha MP was arrested from his residence in the national capital by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

He was the second prominent AAP leader to be arrested in the liquor policy case after former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Earlier, another AAP leader and former Delhi Health minister Satyendar Jain had been arrested in a separate case of alleged corruption.