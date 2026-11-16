BJP workers being attacked by fellow party members, says Shantanu Thakur

BONGAON: Union minister of state Shantanu Thakur has publicly acknowledged factionalism within the BJP's Bongaon organisational district in West Bengal, alleging that party workers were being attacked by their own colleagues while the local police administration remained a mute spectator.
Addressing a 'Milan Utsav' organised at the Neeldarpan Auditorium in Bongaon town on Sunday, Thakur launched a sharp attack on a section of his own party as well as the local police, exposing the deepening factional divisions within the BJP in the politically significant border district.
"Here, BJP workers are being beaten up, and those beating them are also from the BJP. The police administration has turned a blind eye and is not functioning impartially," Thakur, who is the Bongaon MP and also a prominent leader of the Matua community, alleged.
Accusing a section of administration of functioning at the behest of a handful of local leaders, the Union minister said he would ensure that the police were made accountable.
"We will teach the administration a lesson," he warned.
In a pointed admission of the party's internal troubles, Thakur said factionalism was creating serious problems and alleged that a section of leaders was misusing its power to target BJP workers.
"Divisions are emerging within the party, resulting in major problems. Some people within our own ranks are misusing their power to attack BJP workers. I will not allow this to happen as long as I am alive," he said.
Thakur said the Milan Utsav was organised to address the lack of equality within the party and to bring its workers together.
Significantly, the event was marked by the absence of Bongaon North MLA and state Food and Cooperation Minister Ashok Kirtania, as well as BJP's Bongaon organisational district president Nripen Biswas, underlining the apparent fault lines within the party's local leadership.
The Union minister also took a hard line against allegations that a section of BJP leaders had been accommodating Trinamool Congress leaders and workers after the Assembly elections.
Declaring that he would not quit politics until those responsible for political violence were dealt with, Thakur said, "I will not resign from politics until all the Trinamool Congress goons are put behind bars."
The developments are particularly significant in Bongaon, a politically sensitive border belt with a substantial Matua population, where the BJP has built much of its political influence around the citizenship concerns and political aspirations of the community.