BJP workers being attacked by fellow party members, says Shantanu Thakur

Accusing a section of administration of functioning at the behest of a handful of local leaders, the Union minister said he would ensure that the police were made accountable.

"We will teach the administration a lesson," he warned.

In a pointed admission of the party's internal troubles, Thakur said factionalism was creating serious problems and alleged that a section of leaders was misusing its power to target BJP workers.

"Divisions are emerging within the party, resulting in major problems. Some people within our own ranks are misusing their power to attack BJP workers. I will not allow this to happen as long as I am alive," he said.