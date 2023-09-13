BJP will speak about Sanatan Dharma till LS elections: Goa Forward

PANAJI: Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai on Wednesday said the BJP will speak about Sanatan Dharma till the Lok Sabha elections are held in the country, and asked the saffron party not to "hoodwink" people over the issue.

While addressing a press conference here, Sardesai said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was expected to speak such things in Madhya Pradesh.

"What else we can expect from him to speak in Madhya Pradesh.... I request him to not speak it in Goa," he sarcastically said.

Chief Minister Sawant on Monday, while addressing a meeting in Madhya Pradesh, had said that "rulers like Mughals and British couldn't wipe out the Sanatana Dharma from the country in the past. But Congress (INDIA bloc) is trying to insult Sanatana Dharma to garner votes. Hence, people should question them".

According to Sardesai, who is now in opposition, BJP leaders are currently singing the same tunes.

"Union Minister Shripad Naik also gave a similar speech in one temple, where I was also a guest, on Monday. I think BJP leaders will keep on speaking about 'Sanatan Dharma' for next six months till elections are held," Sardesai, former deputy Chief Minister in the BJP government, said.

"Do they know the meaning of Sanatan Dharma. They should learn it first. They should not hoodwink people over this issue. I am proud to be Hindu. Let the 'Dharma' be in the temple and in our hearts," he said.

"I don't have agreement with whatever Udhayanidhi Stalin has stated. Nobody has the right to criticise other religions. But at the same time, the BJP should not hoodwink people over 'Sanatan Dharma' issue," Sardesai said.