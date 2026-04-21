BJP will provide 1 lakh jobs to youths each year in infiltrator-free Bengal: Amit Shah

Speaking at his second poll rally of the day in Kulti, on the outskirts of Paschim Bardhaman's industrial hubs of Asansol and Barakar, he said the BJP would restore the industrial glory of the country's iron ore production hub and secure jobs for local youth.

"Kulti used to be the hub of iron ore production of the country, but the Mamata Banerjee government has brought it to its knees. We will take the iron city back to its glory, stop illegal mining, impose effective bans on the pollution-creating sponge iron production in the region and create job opportunities for local youths," Shah said.