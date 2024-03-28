BJP will form government in the country and Himachal Pradesh after results on June 4: Jai Ram Thakur

SOLAN: In the welcome ceremony of BJP leader Krishan Lal Thakur, former Chief Minister and opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur expressed confidence in the BJP's triumph in both the upcoming Lok Sabha and Himachal Pradesh assembly by-elections, slated for June 4. "When the results of the Lok Sabha and Himachal Pradesh assembly by-elections come on June 4, the BJP will form the government in the country and the state. The Sukhu government no longer has a majority of the trust of the people," Jai Ram Thakur said.

He criticised the incumbent government for taking decisions against the people of Himachal Pradesh. "After coming to power, the Congress sidelined the interests of the state. The government has become a government of friends. For the past two and a half years, Himachal has been under a government that has no concern for the interests of the people, neither of the mothers of the state nor the youth.

Since coming to power, the Chief Minister has made one anti-people decision after another. The Sukhkhu government's first act was to shut down thousands of institutions, depriving thousands of youths of jobs.

The situation in the state has deteriorated to the point where loans are being taken three times a month," Jai Ram Thakur said. After joining the BJP, K.L. Thakur visited his constituency for the first time. The local public and officials welcomed all the leaders. Former Chief Minister and opposition leader Jayaram Thakur were also present on this occasion. "This crowd in honour of K.L. Thakur has also come out against the failed government of the state. K.L. Thakur is a senior soldier of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The people of Nalagarh will give him abundant blessings," Jai Ram Thakur said.

Speaking about the Six Congress rebels, Jai Ram Thakur asserted that the CM of the state is involved in revenge politics. "The Chief Minister is now engaged in a policy of revenge in the state. Our government lasted five years. We ended the policy of revenge politics.

The Chief Minister filed cases against his colleagues for fighting for his honour. His shops, houses, and business establishments were targeted. The families and relatives of legislators are also being harassed. Himachal Pradesh has never seen such a situation before. Our legislators have been stripped of security for voting against the Congress candidate," said Jai Ram Thakur. He highlighted the developmental initiatives spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration. "K.L. Thakur and all nine legislators have decided to serve society and the state under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

Narendra Modi practices the politics of development. His only aim is to serve society and the nation. His goal is to make India self-reliant and developed, for which he works day and night. Today, historic development work has been done in Himachal Pradesh by the central government.

From roads to bridges and from four-lane roads to AIIMS, Atal Tunnel, the Prime Minister's Gram Sadak Yojana, and housing schemes, the fate of Himachal Pradesh and its people is changing. Therefore, only and only Narendra Modi's guarantee is working in the country, and the people of the country are relying only on that guarantee," Jai Ram Thakur said