BJP wants BRS to win in Telangana: Rahul Gandhi

MULUGU: Ahead of the November 30 polls, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to win the state elections while saying that the most significant evidence of this secret alliance between the BJP and the BRS is the absence of ongoing investigations against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao by investigative agencies, despite cases being filed against numerous opposition leaders.

"In Telangana, there is a fight between BRS and Congress in the elections. We have sidelined and defeated the BJP. But remember that the BJP wants BRS to win in Telangana. They are working together. And the AIMIM is also involved in this coalition," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a public meeting in Telangana's Mulugu.

Pointing out examples on how the BJP and the BRS work together in national politics, Rahul said that the BRS supported the BJP in the Farmers Bill when it was passed in Parliament as well as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill. "In the Parliament House, BRS did whatever the BJP wanted. They have supported the BJP in the Farmers Bill, the GST Bill. So remember that these three parties are working together to defeat the Congress party," Rahul Gandhi claimed.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that the most glaring proof of this secretive alliance between the BJP and the BRS is that there is no ongoing enquiry against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao by any investigative agency though cases have been filed against several opposition leaders. "The biggest proof of this joint cooperation between the BJP and the BRS is that there is no enquiry against the Telangana Chief Minister by the CBI, ED or the Income Tax," Rahul Gandhi said.

"Cases have been filed against every leader of the opposition, I have 24 cases filed against me, they have taken away my house, disqualified my Lok Sabha membership, but their is no case against your Chief Minister. If you cast your vote for BRS it will be for BJP," he added. Rahul Gandhi has time and again alleged that the BJP and the BRS are involved in a secret poll nexus in Telangana. He has even said that the full form of BRS is 'BJP Rishtedar Samithi' meaning BJP's relative.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 9 announced that the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30. The counting of votes will be done on December 3.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election. In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.