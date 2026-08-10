BJP urges people to join 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign; Tiranga Yatras held across states

Tiranga Yatras were held in several states on Sunday, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, as part of the campaign, with BJP leaders and workers participating in rallies and urging people to hold the national flag high.

In separate posts on X, BJP leaders urged people to participate in the campaign being held from August 9 to 17 and make the tricolour a part of every home and every heart.

BJP president Nitin Nabin said, “The tricolour is a symbol of our pride, unity and the sacrifices made for freedom, inspiring every Indian to give their best in the service of the nation.

“Under the esteemed leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is becoming a powerful medium to spread the spirit of patriotism to every individual.”