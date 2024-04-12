"BJP trying to impose President's rule in Delhi": AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj

NEW DELHI: Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader, Saurabh Bharadwaj accused BJP of trying to impose President's rule in Delhi, fearing that they would not be able to win elections in the national capital.

Bharadwaj was holding a press conference on Friday as he made the statement.

"Again and again, the BJP is trying to prove that Delhi is undergoing a constitutional crisis. A minister resigned under the ED's pressure but it is being projected as a constitutional crisis. BJP has not been in power in Delhi for last 25 years and they couldn't win any elections in Delhi. They know that if an election happens today, Arvind Kejriwal will win it. Therefore, through a conspiracy, BJP's central government is trying to bring in the President's rule in Delhi. They made the same mistake in 2013 as well," said Bharadwaj.

"Throughout 2014, they imposed President's rule and after approaching the Supreme Court in February 2015 assembly elections were held in Delhi, getting irked by the President's rule, the public of Delhi gave 70 out of 70 seats to APP in the 2015 elections," he added.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party workers on Friday staged a protest at the ITO footbridge in the national capital against the arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

CM Kejriwal, who has not yet resigned from his post was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with the excise policy case.

In the visuals, party workers were seen protesting and raising slogans like 'Aam Aadmi Party Zindabad', and 'Arvind Kejriwal Zindabad'. Protesters also carried posters showing Arvind Kejriwal's picture, which were captioned 'jail ka jawab vote se'.

The trial court on April 1, sent Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15. The ED alleged that the Aam Adami Party (AAP) is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged liquor scam.