BJP trying to eliminate Kejriwal, one of attackers on his car associated with Parvesh: Atishi

NEW DELHI: The BJP is conspiring to "eliminate" Arvind Kejriwal as they cannot defeat him, the AAP alleged on Sunday, claiming that one of the persons involved in an alleged attack on his car last evening is "frequently seen" with Parvesh Verma, who is contesting the Delhi assembly polls against the AAP convener.

This comes a day after the AAP alleged stones were thrown at Kejriwal's car while he was campaigning in the New Delhi constituency, raising concerns over his security.

Reacting to the AAP's allegation of the stone attack, Verma has alleged the vehicle hit three youths who had been protesting against the AAP chief. He claimed it was Kejriwal who asked the driver to crush them.

Addressing a joint press conference here with party MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused the BJP of orchestrating the attack. "The people who attacked Arvind Kejriwal and threw stones at his car are serious offenders with cases registered against them, including of robbery and attempt to murder," she alleged.

Atishi claimed the name of one of the alleged attackers is Rahul alias Shanky and he is "closely associated" with Parvesh Verma.

"This individual who has multiple criminal cases against him was involved in the attack. He is frequently seen with Verma. They want to eliminate Arvind Kejriwal," she added.

Sanjay Singh told the presser, "The BJP is unable to defeat us in the assembly polls, so they are resorting to such tactics to remove Arvind Kejriwal from their way."

The alleged attack has sparked a heated exchange between the two parties as the capital gears up for the February 5 elections. The polls are expected to be a close contest, with the AAP aiming a third consecutive term and the BJP striving to return to power in Delhi after more than 25 years.

The results will be declared on February 8.