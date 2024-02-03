BJP to set agenda for Lok Sabha elections in two-day national convention

NEW DELHI: With the Lok Sabha elections around the corner, the ruling BJP has convened a national convention on February 17-18.

The two-day key meeting will be held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

The inaugural session will be inaugurated on February 17 by the party's national president JP Nadda and the convention will conclude with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closing or valedictory address on February 18.

However, a day before that, a meeting of BJP's national office bearers has been scheduled.

The general secretaries, convenors of cells, presidents of all Morchas, municipal corporations, municipalities, nagar panchayats, and district panchayats will be invited to the convention.

The National Executive, National Council office bearers, district presidents across the country, district in-charges, Lok Sabha in-charges, Cluster in-charges, Lok Sabha convenors, Lok Sabha extensionists, Disciplinary Committee, Finance Committee, chief spokespersons of states, Media Cell convenors, IT Cell officials at different levels from across the country, including convenors, have also been invited to the two-day brain-storming session.

The ruling party has set sights on PM Modi's return to his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence for a third straight term in office in the next general elections, which are scheduled to be held between April and May this year.