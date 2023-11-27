'BJP to have CM from Backward Class community if voted to power'

KARIMNAGAR (Telangana): Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday targeted BRS and Congress in poll-bound Telangana and said BJP will make a person from the Backward Class community Chief Minister of the state if the party is voted to power in the assembly polls. Addressing a rally here, Amit Shah said that a BJP government will also make free arrangements for those keen to visit Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

He urged people to elect a BJP-led government. "BJP has decided that whoever wants to visit Ram Mandir would be taken to Ayodhya free of cost. PM Modi has made the country safe and prosperous...," he said. Amit Shah reiterated BJP's party's commitment to scrap the 4 per cent existing reservations to Muslims.

Shah stated that the BJP intends to eliminate religion-based reservation and increase the quota for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) if elected to power. "Due to fear of Owaisi (AIMIM Chief Asadussin Owaisi), KCR has given 4 per cent of reservation to Muslims. We will abolish it and will give it to the backward and SC/ST community," he said.

He alleged there is a deal between Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi. "Congress will let KCR be the CM and KCR will help Rahul baba to be the PM of the country. Vote to Congress or BRS means a CM from their family, but a vote to BJP means a CM from the backward class. PM Modi has decided to make a CM from the backward community after the party wins the elections," he added.

Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held in a single phase on November 30. The state is poised for a three-cornered contest between the ruling BRS, the Congress and the BJP. The counting of votes, along with that in four other states will be taken up on December 3.