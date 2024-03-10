BJP, TDP join hands; Naidu predicts sweep

NEW DELHI: The BJP sealed its alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Saturday for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, with former chief minister of the southern state N Chandrababu Naidu asserting that the combine will sweep the polls.

The alliance was formalised after the two parties and actor Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP) held another round of talks involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda, besides Naidu and Kalyan.

A joint statement issued by the three parties said under PM Modi’s “dynamic and visionary” leadership, they have decided to contest the Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls together as they are committed to ensuring the country’s progress and uplift of the state and its people.

The seat-sharing modalities for the 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats in the state would be deliberated in a day or two, the statement said.

Naidu said Andhra Pradesh and its brand have been “destroyed” by the state’s ruling YSR Congress and lashed out at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for “pushing the state backwards” while the country is progressing.

“Our alliance will sweep the polls,” Naidu asserted.

The Lok Sabha and Assembly polls will be held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh.