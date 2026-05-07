BJP supporters block road at Salboni in protest against Suvendu aide murder

KOLKATA: BJP supporters on Thursday staged a road blockade in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district, protesting the murder of Suvendu Adhikari's aide Chandranath Rath in North 24 Parganas district the previous night.
The situation in Madhyamgram, where the shootout took place, remained tense but peaceful, with senior BJP leaders present at the spot while police and central forces kept vigil.
At Salboni in Paschim Medinipur, around 200 BJP activists and supporters blocked an arterial road with burning tyres and raised slogans alleging a conspiracy by the TMC behind Rath’s killing ahead of the swearing-in of the new government.
Police later persuaded the protesters to withdraw the blockade, which lasted around 30 minutes.
According to preliminary information, Rath was intercepted near Doltala in Madhyamgram around 10.30 pm on Wednesday by motorcycle-borne assailants who tailed his vehicle, forced it to stop and opened fire before fleeing.
Eyewitnesses claimed that the vehicle carrying Rath was first blocked near Doharia junction by a small four-wheeler, following which a motorcycle rider approached the SUV and fired from close range.
The occupants of the four-wheeler later abandoned the vehicle and escaped on the motorcycle.
Rath, who served as the executive assistant to the leader of opposition in the state assembly, was returning to his residence in Madhyamgram when the attack took place.
Adhikari, however, stopped short of directly naming any organisation behind the attack and appealed to party workers to have faith in police and law-enforcing agencies.
"We don't want to draw any conclusion as of now, as police are investigating the matter. I have faith in our police who were earlier made inactive and partisan by the TMC regime," he said after visiting the hospital where Chandranath's body was kept.
The leader of opposition also alleged that attacks on BJP workers were continuing in several districts after the poll results.
In Madhyamgram, the situation remained tense but under control as BJP workers and supporters gathered outside Rath’s residence, raising slogans demanding punishment for those behind the crime.
In other parts of North 24 Parganas, normal life remained unaffected, with no reports of demonstrations and vehicular movement continuing as usual.
However, an undercurrent of tension prevailed as police and security personnel maintained vigil while BJP supporters assembled outside party offices and at various locations with flags.