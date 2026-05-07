BJP supporters block road at Salboni in protest against Suvendu aide murder

The situation in Madhyamgram, where the shootout took place, remained tense but peaceful, with senior BJP leaders present at the spot while police and central forces kept vigil.

At Salboni in Paschim Medinipur, around 200 BJP activists and supporters blocked an arterial road with burning tyres and raised slogans alleging a conspiracy by the TMC behind Rath’s killing ahead of the swearing-in of the new government.

Police later persuaded the protesters to withdraw the blockade, which lasted around 30 minutes.