BJP slams Kejriwal over CAG reports, asks does he consider himself above Constitution

NEW DELHI: The BJP Monday asked AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal if he considers himself above the Constitution as it attacked him over the Delhi government not tabling the CAG reports in the assembly.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the constitutional scheme requires a government to table reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), which scrutinises its revenue and expenses, but the AAP dispensation has not done it.

"Does he consider himself above the Constitution?" he posed.

He alleged the "anarchist character" of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is pervading the constitutional system and Kejriwal has been acting like a "super chief minister".

The CAG, in its reports, has been critical of some of the policies of the AAP-led Delhi government, including its now-scrapped excise policy for causing losses to the exchequer.