BJP slams Cong over Surjewala's 'objectionable' remarks against Hema Malini

NEW DELHI: The BJP has hit out at Congress leader Randeep Surjewala for purportedly making sexist remarks about its MP Hema Malini.

BJP's IT Department chief Amit Malviya on Wednesday shared a video on social media platform X, in which the Congress MP was purportedly making some objectionable remarks against the sitting Mathura MP.

In the post, Malviya said: "Congress MP Randeep Surjewala makes a vile sexist comment, that is demeaning and derogatory, not just for Hema Malini, who is an accomplished individual, but women in general..."

He added that this is the most disgusting description someone can come up with.

"This is Rahul Gandhi's Congress. It is misogynistic and abhors women," Malviya said.

Hema Malini has been renominated to contest the Lok Sabha election from the Mathura seat in Uttar Pradesh.