BJP slams Cong leader Salman Khurshid for making 'anarchist' remarks

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday slammed as "anarchist" Congress leader Salman Khurshid's remarks that a Bangladesh-like situation could happen in India as well.

At a book release function on Tuesday night, Khurshid said that though "everything may look normal on the surface", what is happening in Bangladesh could happen in India.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who was also present at the event, said on Wednesday that he could not explain what Khurshid meant but the larger message that Bangladesh has given is about the importance of democracy and free and fair elections.

BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy castigated Khurshid and termed his remarks "anarchist".

"He is also a member of the CWC, this is an anarchist statement, and I think it is a kind of sedition. It's unfortunate that the Congress is resorting to such anarchist statements to hide its failure," Rudy said.

Reacting to Khurshid's remarks, BJP MP Sambit Patra claimed that Khurshid has given a warning on the behalf of his party.

"This is a serious issue. When we are witnessing such a situation in neighbouring countries, the main opposition party Congress wants the same situation in India," BJP MP Sambit Patra told reporters outside Parliament.

He asked if it was a warning from the Congress. He claimed some other Congress leaders have made similar remarks that protests and arson would happen in India just like Bangladesh.

"This is a warning Salman Khurshid has given on behalf of the Congress. Other leaders, including Shashi Tharoor, were present at the book launch event, in a way supporting what he said," Patra said.

"What is the thought process of the Congress party? Rahul Gandhi used to say there will be arson and riots in this country, there will be attacks on the PM, why was he saying that," Patra asked.

He also questioned Gandhi's "anti-India" comments during his foreign visits.

"Does the country's main opposition party want the same thing in India? They are not able to win elections, they are venting their frustration by promoting this kind of anarchy and pushing the country towards destruction. This conspiracy of the Congress has been exposed before the public," he said.

Asked about Khurshid's statement, Tharoor said, "You'll have to ask him exactly what he meant, it is not my job to comment on comments of others."

"Generally speaking, the larger message that the Bangladesh experience has given is the importance of democracy, of free and fair elections, transparency, engaging people in the system, making sure all institutions of democracy function fairly," he said.

"When that happens, there will be much less cause of this kind of thing to occur," he said.

Tharoor also said that India should stand with the people of Bangladesh.

"Let us hope they will have a chance to determine their own political destiny," he said.

"Student leaders who ignited the protest wanted Muhammad Yunus to preside over the transition... In the long term, I assume there will be elections," he said.

Bangladesh has plunged into uncertainty after weeks of violent street protests over job quota forced Sheikh Hasina to quit as prime minister and flee.

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved Parliament on Tuesday and appointed Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus as the head of an interim government.