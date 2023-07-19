BJP shivering with fear since Bengaluru opposition conclave: Mamata

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the BJP was shivering with fear after 26 non-BJP parties announced the formation of a coalition named “INDIA” in a conclave at Bengaluru on Tuesday.

In the backdrop of the BJP predicting that her government would fall in another five months, Banerjee on Wednesday asked the saffron party to overturn a tumbler before attempting the same with the TMC government.

“The BJP’s only job is to create unrest, violence, and divide people on the basis of religion. They will get a decisive reply. The people will seek revenge by voting against them (BJP). INDIA will face the battle,” Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, told reporters here.

Setting the tone for their 2024 Lok Sabha campaign, 26 non-BJP parties on Tuesday formed the coalition – Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) – to unitedly take on the ruling NDA.

“Ask them (BJP) to overturn a tumbler and then try to topple our government. They should realise that their government at the Centre will fall very soon. Since yesterday (when INDIA was formed), the BJP camp is shivering with fear,” she said.

BJP MP Shantanu Thakur had on Sunday said the TMC government will not last beyond five months.