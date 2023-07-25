"BJP seems to have myopic problem...": Congress leader Renuka Choudhary hits out at BJP

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader Renuka Choudhary hit out at the BJP for launching a sit-in protest over Telangana government's double-bedroom housing scheme when "Manipur has been burning."

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Choudhary said, "The BJP seems to have a myopic problem, they do not seem to be understanding the priorities of the nation. Manipur has been burning, women have been gang-raped. Dead bodies are lying there. Suddenly, the BJP gets an approval from court to conduct protests for double-bedrooms and they do the same. What a priority!"

Furthermore, hitting out at Telangana BJP president and union minister of North East Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, she said, "The parliament is functioning and the minister of North East affair Kishan Reddy is not attending the parliament. Neither he is speaking on Manipur. He is doing dharna in Telanagana. This is nothing but drama, BJP cannot speak the truth, incapable of it. They divert, they dilute and they lie to people".

Notably, the BJP launched a protest against the Telangana government on Monday over the double-bedroom housing scheme, following the High Court's approval for the sit-in.

The BJP has alleged the Telangana government of cheating the poors by not building the double-bedroom houses that were promised.

Rachana Reddy, BJP spokesperson said that recently appointed BJP state president Kishan Reddy wanted to conduct a field inspection at Batasingaram where several double-bedroom houses are in the stage of construction. Kishan Reddy was detained, and several BJP leaders were under house arrest.

"To conduct a peaceful dharna against the lackadiciacal attitude of the state government in allotting double-bedroom houses, permission was sought much earlier on July 14. Again another application was given on July 20, however, no clarification was given", she added.

Significantly, Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy was on Thursday stopped by State police from proceeding to inspect a housing project site of the Bharat Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) government. Police at Shamshabad stopped the minister who was on his way to Batasingaram village near Hyderabad to inspect the construction of double-bedroom houses for the poor under a state government scheme. Reddy sat on protest on Thursday after being stopped by the police.

He said, "It has been nine years of the BRS government, and still, Telangana Government has not allocated 9,000 homes to the poor. On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh Government has allocated around 20 lakhs homes, so far. Under the leadership of PM Modi, a total of 4 crore houses have been built all across the country but, in Telangana, despite allotment of money by the central government the construction of houses is not completed yet."