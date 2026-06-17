BJP seeks probe into petrol bomb attack on RSS office in Ranchi

"There should be a complete probe, a deep probe, so that we can unearth who the mastermind behind such acts is and what the objective is," he said.

He alleged the attack appears to be part of a larger conspiracy and referred to "hostile" remarks made against the RSS by certain people in recent times.

"But we have also seen that there appears to be a conspiracy, and the targeting of the RSS seems to be part of a bigger plan. We have seen the kind of vitriolic statements being made against the RSS by certain people recently, and then this attack happens," Poonawalla said.