BJP seeks probe into petrol bomb attack on RSS office in Ranchi

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday sought a deep probe into the alleged hurling of petrol bombs at the RSS office in Ranchi, and said it reflects the law and order situation in Jharkhand under the JMM-Congress government.
The remarks came after unidentified persons allegedly threw petrol bombs at the RSS office in Ranchi early Wednesday.
BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed the incident appears to be part of a larger conspiracy and called for a thorough investigation to identify those behind it.
"Two people have thrown petrol bombs at the RSS office in Ranchi. It shows the kind of law and order situation prevailing in Jharkhand under the JMM-Congress government," he said in a video statement.
Poonawalla said there should be a thorough investigation into the incident to identify the perpetrators and ascertain the motive behind the attack.
"There should be a complete probe, a deep probe, so that we can unearth who the mastermind behind such acts is and what the objective is," he said.
He alleged the attack appears to be part of a larger conspiracy and referred to "hostile" remarks made against the RSS by certain people in recent times.
"But we have also seen that there appears to be a conspiracy, and the targeting of the RSS seems to be part of a bigger plan. We have seen the kind of vitriolic statements being made against the RSS by certain people recently, and then this attack happens," Poonawalla said.
While saying no direct link should be drawn between the remarks and the incident, he claimed that an atmosphere of hostility was being created against the RSS and warned that such rhetoric could have dangerous consequences.
"One should not directly link the two. But one should be very clear that some kind of poison and vitriol is being spread against the RSS, and that can have dangerous consequences," he added.
Questioning the "growing intolerance" towards the RSS, Poonawalla said those responsible for spreading hatred against nationalist organisations must be identified.
"Why is such intolerance, hatred and hostility being peddled by certain elements against nationalist organisations like the RSS? These questions need to be answered," he said.