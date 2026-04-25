BJP says Kejriwal spent private money on 'Sheesh Mahal 2'; AAP calls allegation 'fake'

AAP has denied the allegation, calling it fake.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Delhi Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said Kejriwal has become habituated to living lavishly.

"After he was forced out of Sheesh Mahal by Dhurandhar voters of Delhi, he shifted to Punjab, where he grabbed a bungalow, and now he has prepared Sheesh Mahal 2 at Lodhi Estate," Verma said.

Showing pictures of the Type VII bungalow allotted by the Centre to Kejriwal as chief of AAP, which is a national party, the minister said the Central Public Works Department does not spend so much money on bungalows and alleged that "private money" was spent to create superior quality amenities in it.