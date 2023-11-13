BJP rule made Madhya Pradesh 'corruption capital', says Rahul Gandhi

BHOPAL: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of making Madhya Pradesh the ‘corruption capital’ of the country. He said this while referring to a purported viral video showing the son of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar apparently discussing money transactions..

Addressing a poll rally in Neemuch, the former Congress president said, “You must have seen the video of BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar ji's son. They are looting your money. The people of the state are suffering losses due to the loot of BJP leaders.”

Intensifying his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader said that since he started talking about the OBC community and wanted to know their exact number in the country, the latter (PM Modi), who calls himself from the OBC community. stopped speaking about it.

“Now, Modi ji says there is no caste in Hindustan and poverty is the only caste that exists in the country,” he added.

During his speech, Rahul Gandhi reiterated that out of 90 officers at the Centre, only three are from the OBC category and out of 53 officers in Madhya Pradesh only one is from the OBC community.

He said the Congress had formed a government in MP (after the 2018 polls) and the moment it started working for the farmers, the BJP, in collusion with big industrialists, toppled the government.

Gandhi is addressing back to back rallies in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. After Neemuch he will participate in two road shows in Bhopal and then he will participate in a 'nukkad sabha' late on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh will go to the polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.