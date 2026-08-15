BJP, RSS spread hatred, divide people; Cong opens 'mohabbat ki dukaan': Kharge in I-Day address

The Constitution has given citizens the right to protest peacefully, and coming out on the streets for one's rights is not anti-national, he said.

“The Gen Z raising their voice for their rights are not traitors. The rights for which our youth went to the gallows under British rule, we must still protect those today. It is our responsibility,” Kharge said.

He claimed that hate campaigns were being run against those who protested against the Modi government, and that is why Rahul Gandhi had said: “We will not hate anyone and will embrace everyone and open 'mohabbat ki dukaan'.”

Kharge said Congress wants peace and unity in the country.

“Only when there is peace in the country will there be prosperity, but the Modi government only knows how to spread hatred.

“We all have to work together to achieve peace. But the BJP and RSS people and today's government want to disturb this peace, and that is why people are being kept away by creating hatred in society.