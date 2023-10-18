BJP releases second list of nine candidates for upcoming Mizoram elections

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its second list of nine candidates on Wednesday for the upcoming Assembly elections in Mizoram. According to the list, F Vanhmingthanga will contest from Tuirial constituency, while R Lalthangliana has been fielded from Kolasib constituency. Judy Zohmingliani will fight election from Tuivawl area.

F Lalremsangi will be contesting on BJP ticket from Aizawl South I constituency. Earlier today, BJP announced its first list comprising of 12 candidates. In total, 21 candidates have been announced by the BJP for the 40 seat Assembly.

Speaking of the first list, BJP's Mizoram unit chief Vanlalhmuaka will contest elections from the Dampa constituency while the party has fielded the former Mizoram Assembly speaker Lalrinliana Sailo from the Mamit constituency. BJP party has given ticket to PS Zatluanga from Champai North.

On the other hand, Congress has already announced its candidates for all 40 seats in Mizoram Assembly elections. In the first list of 39 candidates that was announced by the party on Monday, Congress fielded Lalsanglura Ralte from the Aizwal East-I constituency, currently held by Mizo National Front (MNF) president and Chief Minister Zoramthanga. While Mizoram Congress Committee Chief Lalsawta has been fielded from Aizawl West-III (ST), Lalnunmawia Chuaungo has been given the party ticket from Aizawl North-I (ST).

Moreover, Lalrindika Ralte will contest from Hachhek (ST), Lalhmingthanga Sailo from Dampa (ST) and Lalrinmawia from Aizawl North-II. Later Congress party announced that Meriam L Hrangchal from the Lunglei South constituency for the elections in the northeastern state.

In a 40-member Mizoram assembly, Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent to emerge victorious in the 2018 polls. Congress secured five seats and BJP won one seat.

Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states.Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.The elections to five states are crucial as they are being held months before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year.