BJP releases 1st list of 41 candidates for Raj elections, Rajyavardhan Rathore to contest polls

NEW DELHI: Hours after the Election Commission of India announced the date for the Rajasthan Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its first list of the 41 candidates for the elections.

The names of the candidates were finalized at a meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) that was chaired by the BJP President JP Nadda on October 1.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

BJP has fielded Rajyavardhan Rathore, an MP from Jhotwara, while another MP Diya Kumari has been fielded from Vidhyadhar Nagar.

Baba Balaknath has been fielded from Tijara and Kirodi Lal Meena from Sawai Madhopur.

Elections will be held in the five crucial states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram between November 7 and 30, and the results will be declared on December 3, the Election Commission said Monday.

All 200 seats in Rajasthan will see voting on November 23.