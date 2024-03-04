BJP National President JP Nadda resigns as Rajya Sabha MP

NEW DELHI: JP Nadda, national president of the BJP and representative for Himachal Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha, tendered his official resignation from his position as Rajya Sabha MP on Monday.

The chairman of the Rajya Sabha has accepted his resignation.

"Jagat Prakash Nadda, an elected Member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), representing the State of Himachal Pradesh, resigned his seat in the Rajya Sabha and his resignation has been accepted by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha w.e.f. 4th March, 2024," as per an official statement from the Rajya Sabha.

Another leader, popular Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh withdrew from the race for the Lok Sabha, a day after being named the BJP's candidate from Bengal's Asansol constituency.

Taking to his official handle on X, the singer confirmed that he was pulling out of the contest "due to some reason."

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party. The party trusted me and declared me as the candidate from West Bengal's Asansol but due to some reason, I will not be able to contest the elections from Asansol," Singh posted from his X handle on Sunday.

On Sunday, veteran Trinamool Congress leader and Baranagar MLA Tapas Roy resigned from the party, citing a lack of respect within the party as his reason.

"There are several reasons (for resignation). The reasons include various scams, the Sandeshkhali incident and insults. Last but not least, immediately

after January 12, the ED raided my flat. Nobody from the party came forward to give a statement or take the pains to talk to my family. So I am really sad...The ED was not sent to my house by the BJP. Sudip Banerjee had sent the ED because he is afraid, frightened and jealous of me..." he said.

Setting the pace ahead of its rivals, the BJP, on Saturday, released its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The list included 47 youth candidates, 28 women candidates, 27 Scheduled Caste (SC) faces, 18 Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates and 57 OBC/Backward Class nominees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek a third straight term in the Lower House from Varanasi while Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP from the Congress in 2020, will contest from Guna in Madhya Pradesh.

Of the 195 candidates, 34 are ministers from the Center and States, while two are former chief ministers who are on the list. Home Minister Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, while Mansukh Mandaviya will contest Porbandar.

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari will contest from North-East Delhi while late BJP stalwart and former Union Minister, Sushma Swaraj's daughter, Bansuri Swaraj, will contest from New Delhi.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will seek a fresh term in the Lok Sabha from Lucknow while his colleague in the central cabinet, Smriti Irani, will again contest from Amethi.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi secured a victory in Varanasi with 6,74,664 against Congress's Ajay Rai. The BJP-led National Democratic Party (NDA) won a total of 303 seats, leaving the grand-old party behind at 52 seats.

The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year