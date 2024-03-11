BJP MP seeks 2/3 majority to amend Constitution

KARWAR: Six years since he said the BJP would change the Constitution to do away with the word “secular” in its preamble, six-time MP Anantkumar Hegde on Sunday urged the people to ensure two-thirds majority for the saffron party in Lok Sabha to amend the Constitution.

The BJP needs a two-thirds majority in both houses of Parliament to amend the Constitution and “set right distortions and unnecessary additions made to it by the Congress”, Hedge said, addressing a gathering here, going on to explain the numbers required to amend the preamble of the Constitution.

The party would also need to come to power in more than 20 States for this, the MP from Karnataka said.

“If the Constitution has to be amended -- the Congress fundamentally distorted the Constitution by forcefully filling unnecessary things in it, especially by bringing in laws that were aimed at suppressing the Hindu society -- if all of this has to be changed it is not possible with this (current) majority.

“If we think it can be done as Congress is not there in Lok Sabha and (PM Narendra) Modi has two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha, and keep quiet, it is not possible,” he said.