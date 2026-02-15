BJP MLA Sunil Kumar demands forensic test of Karnataka CM's signature amid fake-note row

Police registered the case against an unidentified person on Friday, following a complaint from the CMO over the circulation on social media of the fake note, which falsely claimed that a district health and family welfare officer in Mandya was posted as the deputy commissioner of excise in Mysuru.

The case was lodged at the Vidhana Soudha police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) provisions relating to forgery and the use of forged documents.

The CMO has alleged that the act was carried out with malicious intent to bring disrepute to the chief minister and the Congress government in the southern state.