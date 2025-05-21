BJP MLA Munirathna named in gang-rape case, accused of infecting woman with virus

BENGALURU: An FIR has been filed against BJP MLA Munirathna and his accomplices after a 40-year-old woman accused him of gang-raping her and urinating on her face and injecting her with a deadly virus, police said on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered based on the complaint of a BJP worker at RMC Yard police station on Tuesday, they said.

In her complaint, the woman, claiming to be a BJP worker, alleged that the incident occurred at the MLA's office in Mathikere on June 11, 2023. The complainant alleged that she was taken to his office in a car by his accomplices.

Three accomplices of the MLA involved in the incident have been named in the FIR while the identity of the fourth accused is unknown.

She alleged that after reaching his office, the MLA along with two of his accomplices allegedly stripped her despite her pleas and he even threatened to kill her son if she did not co-operate. Munirathna then allegedly instructed the two men to rape her, the FIR stated.

The woman further alleged that the MLA also urinated on her face and during the incident, an unknown man allegedly entered the room and gave the MLA a white box. He took a syringe from the box and injected her, she alleged.

According to the FIR, the MLA allegedly threatened her that if she disclosed it to anyone, he will not spare her family and will destroy them.

In January this year, she was hospitalised and she was allegedly diagnosed with an incurable virus and she connected dots with the injection incident. On May 19, distressed at what has allegedly happened to her, she said to have consumed pills and fell unwell. Subsequently, she decided to report the matter to police.

The complainant also mentioned about a previous incident before this assault, where the BJP MLA had allegedly influenced others to file false cases against her at Peenya and RMC Yard police stations.

Later, when she was released from jail, the MLA's accomplices met her and assured her that Munirathna would help clear the charges against her and under that pretext, she was allegedly lured back to his office.

The FIR against the BJP MLA and others have been filed under sections 376 D (gangrape), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 323 ( voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 504 (Intentional insult to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, according to the police.

There was no immediate reaction from the MLA.