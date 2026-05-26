BJP MLA Harshad Parmar takes oath

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, ministers and several legislators were present for the ceremony held at the Assembly complex in Gandhinagar, said an official release.

Parmar won a byelection to Umreth seat in Anand district on April 23, defeating Congress's Bhrugurajsinh Chauhan by more than 30,000 votes. The BJP leader secured 85,500 votes against Chauhan's 54,757.