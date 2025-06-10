BJP minority cell to publicise Operation Sindoor, reach out to Muslims

LUCKNOW: The BJP Minority cell will hold outreach meetings outside religious sites like dargahs, mosques, madrasas, churches, and gurdwaras across the state to publicise the success of Operation Sindoor and welfare schemes for minorities, a party leader said on Tuesday.

The party will launch the campaign from tomorrow with distribution of pocket-sized copies of the Constitution to raise awareness among minorities about their rights and duties, UP BJP Minority Cell president Kunwar Basit Ali told PTI.

Also, conventions under the banner 'Alpsankhyakon ka Paigam, Modi ke Saath Musalman' will be held across all major cities in the state to mark 11 years of the Narendra Modi government, he said.

The first such event will take place on June 12 at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Convention Centre in Lucknow.

Ali said the cell will also conduct a programme, 'Desh ka Paigam, Pratibha ko Samman,' to felicitate madrasa students who have excelled academically.

The party will also felicitate kin of those who died in the line of duty. "It is a significant step towards building trust-based politics with minorities," he said.

The party is slated to organise yoga events in 403 madrasas of UP on International Yoga Day (June 21).

Ali also drew a contrast between former prime minister Manmohan Singh's remark "Muslims have the first claim on resources" and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's view that "the poor have the first right on the country's resources."

He said the Sachar Committee had exposed the dire socio-economic condition of Muslims, which remained unaddressed under previous governments.

"Despite immense poverty in the Muslim community, Prime Minister Modi has ensured the benefits of his welfare schemes reach them. Muslims constitute about 20 per cent of the population, but they account for nearly 40 per cent of the beneficiaries of government welfare programmes," Ali said.