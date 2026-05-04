BJP leads in Jhargram seat as counting of votes underway in Bengal, shows EC data

As per the EC figures, BJP candidate Lakshmi Kanta Sau secured 5,156 votes and was leading by 976 votes over his nearest rival Mongal Saren of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), who polled 4,180 votes.

Counting of votes for the state’s 293 Assembly constituencies began at 8 am, with postal ballots taken up first in keeping with Election Commission norms.

Clearer trends are expected to emerge as counting gathers pace through the day.