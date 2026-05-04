BJP leads in Jhargram seat as counting of votes underway in Bengal, shows EC data

KOLKATA: The BJP was leading in the Jhargram assembly constituency in early trends, according to data available on the Election Commission website, as counting of votes for the West Bengal polls progressed on Monday.
As per the EC figures, BJP candidate Lakshmi Kanta Sau secured 5,156 votes and was leading by 976 votes over his nearest rival Mongal Saren of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), who polled 4,180 votes.
Counting of votes for the state’s 293 Assembly constituencies began at 8 am, with postal ballots taken up first in keeping with Election Commission norms.
Clearer trends are expected to emerge as counting gathers pace through the day.
Early trends from multiple television channels indicated that the opposition BJP held a slight edge over the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).
According to TV9 Bangla, the TMC was leading in around 101 seats, while the BJP was ahead in 105.
Zee 24 Ghanta showed the TMC leading in 110 seats and the BJP in 100.
Figures from Republic Bangla indicated the BJP ahead in 70 seats, while the TMC was leading in 53.
ABP Ananda showed a close contest, with the BJP leading in 67 seats and the TMC in 58.
According to India Today, the TMC was leading in 95 seats, while the BJP was ahead in 102.
Anandabazar.com reported that the BJP was leading in 62 seats and the TMC in 60.
BJP's Asansol Dakshin candidate Agnimitra Paul was leading in Asansol Dakshin while the party's nominee from Suri, Jagannath Chattopadhyay, was ahead of his nearest rival of the TMC, as per TV trends.
Trinamool Congress candidate Snehasish Chakraborty, a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government, was leading in Jangipara constituency in Hooghly district.
According to TV trends, Paul, who was contesting to retain the Asansol Dakshin constituency in Paschim Bardhaman district, is leading, while debutant Chattopadhyay, a journalist-turned politician, was ahead in Suri seat.
The counting of votes for the state's 293 assembly constituencies began at 8 am, with postal ballots taken up first in keeping with Election Commission norms. Counting of EVM votes commenced at 8.30 am, officials said.
The high-stakes election is a crucial test for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party's bid for a fourth consecutive term amid a stiff challenge mounted by the BJP.
The CPI(M)-led Left Front and the Congress are also hoping to improve their tally after successive electoral setbacks.
Political observers said the results will also be read as a barometer of the BJP's ability to expand its footprint in eastern India, while a strong showing by the TMC would reinforce its dominance in the state.
Counting is expected to continue through the day, with clearer trends likely to emerge by afternoon.