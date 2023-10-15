BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad lashes out at Congress govt over corruption

RAIPUR: Former Union Minister and BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad lashed out at Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh for corruption. Pointing at bureaucrats arrested in connection with alleged corruption in Raipur, he said

"Have you ever heard that people so close to the Chief Minister are in jail and an officer handling the Chief Minister's Office is in jail and not able to obtain the bail! The collector is in jail. Names of people who surfaced in scams are somehow linked to CM House."

"A fundamental of politics to be kept in mind is that if your image becomes that of a leader who is either involved in corruption or supports it then the public never likes it. My point is that the coal scam was anything less that you (referring to Bhupesh Baghel) are doing a scam in the sale of liquor, appointments," He added.

He also attacked the state government in connection with the case of the Mahadev betting application, which is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), alleged religious conversion and attack on a temple.

Accusing Congress of being indulging in vote bank politics, the senior BJP leader said, "They make claims about Ram Van Gaman Path and insult Ram. Did Bhupesh Baghel make any comment on the son of Congress national president Kharge and the son of Stalin, who made derogatory comments regarding Sanatana."

Speaking about naxalism as a national problem, he said "It has to deal with national thinking. Due to the activeness of Amit Shah in Narendra Modi's government, naxalism was reduced significantly in other states. Raman Singh-led previous government was working hard on the Naxal front. It could be dealt with through joint efforts,"

He also said that the problem of Naxalism can only be dealt with joint effort of the government at Centre and the state. Prasad said "Baghel-led government is not supporting the Centre on the naxal front. Bhupesh Baghel-led government will never ban liquor in the state."

The BJP attacked Congress saying that Rs 2,161 crore of corruption money was generated in the alleged "liquor scam" that began in 2019 in the state with the syndicate comprising senior bureaucrats of the state, politicians, their associates and officials of the Excise Department.

Talking about overall development of Chhattisgarh as its key issue for elections, Prasad said "The double-engine government is necessary as Chhattisgarh learned what happens in the absence of a double-engine government."