BJP Kerala chief says 'Cockroach Party' part of bid to destabilise India

In a post on X, Chandrasekhar termed the "#CockroachParty gambit" a "classic cross-border influence operation" allegedly aided by sections of the opposition.

"In the age of social media, bots, AI and its weaponisation, influence operations are dangerous, effective ways to destabilise by building fake, seemingly organic narratives," he said.

The BJP leader further claimed that India's rise and modernisation under Modi's leadership had created resentment among several countries and vested interests.