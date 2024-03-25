"BJP-JDS alliance will have positive impact...," Tejasvi Surya meets former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday said that the alliance of the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) will have a "positive impact" on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka.

"BJP-JDS coming together has given strength to both parties at the grassroots levels. I'm very confident that in all 28 Lok Sabha seats, this alliance will have a very positive impact. In many seats where our vote shares are very good, it will further increase," Surya told ANI on Monday.

He further said that in many seats this alliance will be a gamechanger in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Overall, this is going to do a lot of good for the state. I have also requested HD Kumaraswamy to join me at the time of nomination on April 4. He has blessed all of us. Even in Bengaluru South, all JD(S) workers are happy," he said.

He further said that all JD(S) workers are very excited to come under the leadership of PM Modi.

"All JDS workers are very excited to come under the leadership of PM Modi and support his developmental politics. And I am very confident that in all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, the BJP-JDS alliance will have fantastic results and this is going to have long term good for the state in the coming years," he added.

Earlier today, BJP MP Surya met JD (S) leader Kumaraswamy at his residence in Bengaluru.

JD(S) Youth Wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy said that after JD(S) and BJP struck an alliance, Congress leaders know the result.

"As JD(S) and BJP made an alliance, Congress leaders know the result very clearly. In Karnataka, we have 28 seats and in all these constituencies we have a very natural alliance and healthy atmosphere. Congress clearly knows they will be restricted to single-digit numbers and people won't fall for their guarantees," Kumaraswamy said.

On Sunday, former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy, said that he 'will decide in two days' whether to contest Lok Sabha elections.

"Mandya Lok Sabha seat will be contested by the JD(S) in the BJP-JD(S) alliance and I will decide in the next two days whether to contest the upcoming elections," he said.

Karnataka, which has 28 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and JD-S fought together against the BJP and the combine was decimated. The BJP had won a record 25 seats; Congress and JD-S won just one seat each.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19. The counting of votes is on June 4.