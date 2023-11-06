BJP is going to lose elections in all five states: Sanjay Raut

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday took a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and advised him to focus on his own party activities. He also added a caveat that the BJP would lose in the upcoming elections in the five states. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, "Amit Shah does not need to worry about the INDIA alliance.

He should focus on the elections in the five states. BJP is going to lose elections in the five states. INDIA bloc leaders are capable of handling the alliance. The INDIA alliance has been formed for the Lok Sabha elections of 2024."

He further said that meetings of the INDIA alliance will take place again after the state assembly polls.

"In the states in which there are elections like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Congress is the number-one party. If we do not defeat the BJP in the assembly elections, how will we prepare for the Lok Sabha elections? After the completion of elections in five states, meetings of the INDIA alliance will take place again," Sanjay Raut added.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a stinging barb at the Opposition bloc -- INDIA at a public meeting in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar and said that their only agenda was to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "They (INDIA) have only one agenda, which is to oppose PM Modi.

When they were in power, they indulged in corruption amounting to a combined Rs 12 lakh crore. Nitish-ji joined hands with charge-sheeted leaders (RJD chief Lalu Yadav and deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav) to become chief minister. Nitish-ji dreams of becoming the PM but the INDI-alliance has not even given him the role of a coordinator," Amit Shah had said.