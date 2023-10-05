BJP is against caste-based census: Cong leader Randeep Surjewala

INDORE: Congress leader Randeep Surjewala has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying the BJP is strongly against the caste-based census.

Surjewala made the remark while addressing a press conference in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Wednesday.

"Congress believes that caste census is the pillar of building an egalitarian society. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has given the slogan 'Jitni Abadi Utna Haq' (rights on the basis of population) for a long time. It is also the clarion call of revolution for social change. Giving rights to the backward, poor and tribal on the basis of their population is the formula for social harmony," Sujrewala said.

Congress party has been continuously raising the demand for caste census so that resources are distributed on the basis of the reality of the society and there is equality and justice. It is the need of the hour. This has almost been proved in the caste census of Bihar. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire BJP is opposing the caste census, the Congress leader said.

"All BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh, including CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan were shocked by the caste-based census. BJP is strongly against caste-based census. BJP's DNA is against OBCs," he added.

"The BJP had given an affidavit opposing the caste census in the Supreme Court. Even today, two lakh OBC posts are lying vacant in central government jobs. 46 percent of OBC posts are lying vacant in schools. BJP rejects reservation for backward classes in Madhya Pradesh. The people of Madhya Pradesh should punish the government by their votes", Surjewala said.

Meanwhile, when asked about the list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in the State, the Congress leader said that the list of Congress candidates would be released at the conclusion of the Jan Aakrosh Yatra.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to go for the assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.