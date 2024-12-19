BJP indulging in distraction, Shah must resign for 'insulting' Ambedkar: Cong

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday accused the BJP of diverting attention from the issue of Home Minister Amit Shah's "insult" to BR Ambedkar and said Shah must resign and apologise for his remarks.

Addressing a joint press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi condemned Shah's remarks on Ambedkar and said they would continue to protest across the country.

"The BJP wants to divert attention from Shah's remarks on Ambedkar and that is why they are raising other issues," Kharge told reporters.

He said they (Congress leaders) were only demanding the resignation of Home Minister Shah and were protesting "in support of our demands, but the BJP MPs blocked us from entering Parliament".

"They pushed me, I lost my balance and sat down," the Congress chief said, adding that he condemns Shah's remarks on Ambedkar.

Kharge said they will run a nationwide movement on Ambedkar issue.

Gandhi said the BJP-RSS thinking is "anti-Constitution" and "anti-Ambedkar".

"The BJP is indulging in distraction. We want the apology and resignation of home minister over his remarks on Ambedkar," Gandhi said, adding that they would continue to raise their demand and the Adani issue.