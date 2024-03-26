BJP holds counter-protest in Delhi, calls for resignation of Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a counter-protest in Delhi demanding the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday. Led by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, the party hit the streets from Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium to Delhi Secretariat via ITO. The march was attended by several senior leaders of BJP's unit. "The CM of Delhi is corrupt and dishonest and he has looted the people of Delhi. We are going to the Secretariat to demand his resignation... The government is not running from the jail. Just like AAP's character, the orders are also fake... Arvind Kejriwal has to resign," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva told ANI.

"Arvind Kejriwal is in jail and he thinks he will run the government from jail. Previously, many chief ministers were arrested and they also believe the same... Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa had to tender their resignations after their arrests," another BJP leader said. He further said, "BJP leaders and party workers are protesting... This protest will not stop till Kejriwal submits his resignation. Arvind Kejriwal used to say he would never take bribes, bungalaws, cars but he has taken all the benefits."

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protestors were detained outside Patel Chowk metro station while protesting against the arrest of its convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Among those who were detained included Punjab Minister and AAP leader Harjot Singh Bains.

Commenting on the AAP protest, AAP leader Reena Gupta said the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal is illegal and he should be released immediately. "Our demand is that Arvind Kejriwal should be released immediately. His arrest is illegal. PM Modi is afraid and he wants Arvind Kejriwal to not campaign in the upcoming elections. To keep Arvind Kejriwal from campaigning, he has been arrested...," she added.

Earlier, security was bolstered at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence by the Delhi police following a call from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for a 'gherao' protest in response to the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi police in announcements outside the Patel Chowk Metro station said no permission has been granted for protests, Section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits the gathering of four or more people in an area, has been imposed and that the area should be cleared within five minutes.