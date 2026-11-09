BJP hits out at Kharge for calling Diwali 'Eid of joy', dares Congress to call Eid 'Diwali of joy'

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that the Congress had made it a practice to disrespect Hindu religious traditions while attempting to appease the Muslim community.

Extending his Diwali greetings over the weekend, Kharge had told reporters that Diwali is a major festival celebrated by everyone in India and described it as 'khushiyon ka Eid'.

Congress leader Pawan Khera defended Kharge, saying those criticising the remark were "semantically ignorant" as the word 'Eid' literally means "festival".

"Now go and listen to his statement again. It is perfectly normal, unlike the Sanghi negativity that makes some people incapable of sparing even a festival," Khera said on X.

"In the spirit of Diwali and for the love of God, please light a bulb or two in your brain as well, and spare the rest of us the public display of your stupidity," he added. Khera ended his post by calling the critics "jahil" (illiterate or ignorant).

Bhatia said, "This is the DNA of the Congress party: Indulging in blatant appeasement of the Muslim class; and hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community even during a festival that symbolises joy, happiness and inclusiveness."

He said Kharge appeared reluctant to even acknowledge Diwali and alleged that his statement reflected the party's "anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan mindset".

"We did not really expect Kharge to extend Diwali greetings to Hindus. But then came his statement...," Bhatia said.

"If Diwali is an Eid of happiness, then according to Kharge ji, Eid too would be a Diwali of happiness," he said.

He also alleged that Kharge was acting under the influence of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, claiming that his statements reflected their views.

"Diwali was celebrated, Diwali is celebrated and Diwali will continue to be celebrated. You can do whatever you want, but while living in India, you cannot hurt the sentiments of Hindus," he said.

Bhatia also targeted Sonia Gandhi over her recent remarks that she had cried while watching the demolition of the Babri Masjid, calling it the "height of appeasement politics".

"There was happiness in every Hindu household because it was a historic moment when the magnificent Ram Temple was being constructed. Ram Lalla was moved from a tent and installed in his rightful place inside a magnificent temple. But Sonia ji had tears in her eyes," he said.

"Sonia ji was crying when the disputed structure was demolished. The feeling in her mind was perhaps, this is my vote bank, so what if atrocities committed against Hindus have been recorded in history?" Bhatia said.

Referring to the 2008 Batla House encounter, Bhatia questioned Sonia's response to the death of police personnel and cited former Congress leader Salman Khurshid's account that she had cried after being informed about the killing of two terrorists.

"Salman Khurshid said that when he informed Sonia ji that two Muslims -- two terrorists -- had been killed, she began crying uncontrollably. She was crying bitterly for the terrorists because she was looking at their religion. She was not thinking about what was in India's interest," he said.

"The idea of 'Hindu terrorism' is a product of Sonia Gandhi's thinking," he alleged.

Bhatia accused the Congress of selectively raising concerns over pollution during Diwali while remaining silent on other occasions.

Referring to Eid-al-Adha, he said, "When our Muslim brothers and sisters celebrate Bakrid, goats are sacrificed. Blood flows into the water, causing water pollution. But not once has any Congress leader spoken about this."

He also said, "The Congress's definition of secularism is: silence the majority. You have to silence the majority and surrender to the radicals."